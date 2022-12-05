BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) versus Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Head to Head Survey

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Rating) and Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

BNCCORP has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BNCCORP and Guaranty Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNCCORP $78.14 million 1.17 $21.95 million $2.32 10.97 Guaranty Bancshares $127.13 million 3.28 $39.81 million $3.43 10.18

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than BNCCORP. Guaranty Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BNCCORP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

23.9% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.4% of BNCCORP shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.6% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BNCCORP and Guaranty Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BNCCORP 0 0 0 0 N/A Guaranty Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50

Guaranty Bancshares has a consensus target price of $43.50, suggesting a potential upside of 24.57%. Given Guaranty Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than BNCCORP.

Profitability

This table compares BNCCORP and Guaranty Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNCCORP 15.08% 7.84% 0.85% Guaranty Bancshares 30.26% 16.37% 1.47%

Summary

Guaranty Bancshares beats BNCCORP on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BNCCORP

(Get Rating)

BNCCORP, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. The company offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses. It also provides retail and mortgage banking services, such as personal checking and savings products, personal loans, and card services; and residential loans through a consumer direct channel, as well as a retail channel. In addition, the company offers wealth management solutions, including 401(k) and other retirement plans, trust services, and personal wealth advisory services. It offers community banking and wealth management services through 11 locations in Arizona and North Dakota; and mortgage banking services through 9 locations in Arizona, North Dakota, Illinois, Kansas, and Michigan. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota.

About Guaranty Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans. It also provides trustee, custodial and escrow, investment management, retirement plan, ATM, night depository, direct deposit, and cashier's check services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services; debit cards; letters of credit; and treasury management services, including wire transfer, positive pay, remote deposit capture, and automated clearinghouse services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 32 full-service banking locations in East Texas, Central Texas, the Dallas/Fort Worth metropolitan statistical area (MSA) and the Houston MSA. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

