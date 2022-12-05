Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC Cuts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 1.5% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,168,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,223 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 279.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,439,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $350,290,000 after buying an additional 1,060,200 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 24,993.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 849,018 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after buying an additional 832,885 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,445,110,000 after buying an additional 668,036 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.19.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $283.87 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.84 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

