Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC Purchases 129 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 3M comprises about 1.1% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on 3M to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.93.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of 3M stock opened at $126.00 on Monday. 3M has a one year low of $107.07 and a one year high of $181.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

