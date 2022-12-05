Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC Purchases 484 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 23.6% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $405.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $382.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.25. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

