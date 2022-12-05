Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC Trims Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC reduced its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for approximately 2.2% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Paychex by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 981,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,725,000 after purchasing an additional 653,630 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 66.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,410,000 after acquiring an additional 61,069 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 189.0% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 17,928 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 33.1% during the second quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 5.7% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $125.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.68.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. Paychex’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.42.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.