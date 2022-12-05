Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) CEO Gary Bowman Sells 5,000 Shares

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) CEO Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,135,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,363,523. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gary Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Gary Bowman sold 3,802 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $71,857.80.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Gary Bowman sold 4,903 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $78,448.00.

Bowman Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMN traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.91. The company had a trading volume of 33,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,709. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average is $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.54 million, a PE ratio of 69.59 and a beta of 1.14. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Institutional Trading of Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $71.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.44 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWMN. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 37.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Further Reading

