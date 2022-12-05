BOX (NYSE:BOX) Given Outperform Rating at Oppenheimer

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Monday. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.69% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BOX’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

BOX has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised BOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BOX in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX Stock Performance

Shares of BOX stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,779. BOX has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $33.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -255.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Transactions at BOX

Institutional Trading of BOX

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $344,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,342,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,538,331.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,058,720 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BOX by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 13,296 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 54.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 36,015 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 5.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in BOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.