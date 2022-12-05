Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) Short Interest Update

Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the October 31st total of 3,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 929,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Boxed from $2.00 to $0.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boxed from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Boxed to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Boxed by 3,629.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boxed during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Boxed in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boxed in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boxed during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Boxed stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,290. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.85. Boxed has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $17.05.

Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.

