Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Increased to C$225.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$205.00 to C$225.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$150.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$215.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$223.33.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Boyd Group Services Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$218.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.30. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$117.48 and a 1 year high of C$222.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$195.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$171.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 110.10.

Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

(Get Rating)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.