Bramshill Investments LLC Makes New $98,000 Investment in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 179,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period.

NYSE BTT opened at $21.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.97. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $26.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

