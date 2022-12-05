Bramshill Investments LLC Purchases 752 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Hess Midstream worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HESM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $1,444,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HESM opened at $30.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.64. Hess Midstream LP has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $35.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.00.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a $0.5627 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 110.84%.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

