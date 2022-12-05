Bramshill Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $13.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average is $13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.38 and a beta of 1.27. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $16.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,500.00%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

Featured Stories

