Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Short Interest Update

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,550,000 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the October 31st total of 9,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Brandywine Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDN. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 438.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,992,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,204,000 after buying an additional 1,622,170 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,023,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,148,000 after buying an additional 1,250,086 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,235,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after buying an additional 817,700 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,507,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,066,000 after buying an additional 597,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BDN traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,495. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $14.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 447.06%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BDN. Truist Financial raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

