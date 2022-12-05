BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Purchased by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) by 111.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,474,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 778,535 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $13,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 19,229 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,752,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 778.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 35,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 31,589 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 489,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 24,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 34,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $325,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,813,197 shares in the company, valued at $45,244,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 34,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $325,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,813,197 shares in the company, valued at $45,244,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 19,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $184,973.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $9.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.63. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $18.13.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 million. On average, analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Further Reading

