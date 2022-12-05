Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,740,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the October 31st total of 10,720,000 shares. Currently, 14.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 303,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $291,174.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 885,112 shares in the company, valued at $849,707.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BHG. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $2.25 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Bright Health Group to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.52.

Shares of NYSE:BHG traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 11,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,630. Bright Health Group has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 26.48% and a negative return on equity of 190.07%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

