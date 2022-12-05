Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,740,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the October 31st total of 10,720,000 shares. Currently, 14.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 303,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $291,174.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 885,112 shares in the company, valued at $849,707.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Bright Health Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BHG traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 11,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,630. Bright Health Group has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47.
Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 26.48% and a negative return on equity of 190.07%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Bright Health Group
Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bright Health Group (BHG)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
- Is Big Lots the Next Bed Bath & Beyond Disaster in the Making?
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.