BrightView (NYSE:BV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.58

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.58 and last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 248478 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

BV has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BrightView from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut BrightView from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $621.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BrightView by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,456,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 277,640 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of BrightView by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,110,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,332,000 after acquiring an additional 176,923 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BrightView by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,129,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,554,000 after acquiring an additional 131,494 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BrightView by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 809,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,712,000 after acquiring an additional 128,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BrightView by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 285,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 123,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

