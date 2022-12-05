BrightView (NYSE:BV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.58

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.58 and last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 248478 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BV has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BrightView from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut BrightView from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday.
BrightView Trading Down 1.3 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $621.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.31.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightView
BrightView Company Profile
BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.
