British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,500 ($53.83) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($57.42) price target on British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.44) price target on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($47.85) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($45.46) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,018 ($48.07).

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of BATS stock traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,412.50 ($40.82). 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,338,545. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,329.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,408.15. The company has a market capitalization of £76.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,454.68. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of GBX 2,587 ($30.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,645 ($43.61). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

About British American Tobacco

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a GBX 54.45 ($0.65) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 115.15%.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

