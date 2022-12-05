Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Short Interest Update

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the October 31st total of 5,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,493,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,193. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $27.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $344,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,552.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,506,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,504,000 after acquiring an additional 275,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,059,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,545,000 after buying an additional 177,462 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,296,000 after buying an additional 10,028,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,669,000 after buying an additional 2,001,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,374,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,563,000 after buying an additional 110,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

