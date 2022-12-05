Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Lowered to $650.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $680.00 to $650.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AVGO. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $671.95.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $538.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $479.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $506.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $218.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $677.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 77.4% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 126.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 70.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

