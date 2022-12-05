Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Lowered to $650.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $680.00 to $650.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.68% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AVGO. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $671.95.
Broadcom Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of AVGO stock opened at $538.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $479.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $506.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $218.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $677.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 77.4% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 126.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 70.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
