Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.87

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.87 and last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 21173 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRMK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Broadmark Realty Capital Trading Down 2.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $514.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.23.

Broadmark Realty Capital Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadmark Realty Capital

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRMK. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $4,435,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 276.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 527,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 387,665 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 724,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 286,982 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 671,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 273,430 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,216,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,425,000 after acquiring an additional 181,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

(Get Rating)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.