Brokerages Set Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Target Price at $10.08

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.08.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

COTY stock opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.29. Coty has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $10.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 80.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.91.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coty will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,039,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,907,771.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Coty by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Coty by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Coty by 323.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Coty by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Coty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

