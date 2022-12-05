Brokerages Set Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Price Target at $10.00

Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ferroglobe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com lowered Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ferroglobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferroglobe

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Ferroglobe by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Ferroglobe by 2,066.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferroglobe Stock Performance

About Ferroglobe

NASDAQ GSM opened at $4.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.15. Ferroglobe has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.09.

(Get Rating)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.