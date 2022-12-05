Brokerages Set H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Price Target at $45.97

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.97.
HTHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.
H World Group Price Performance
Shares of HTHT stock opened at $39.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.16. H World Group has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $45.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 1.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On H World Group
H World Group Company Profile
H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on H World Group (HTHT)
