Brokerages Set H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Price Target at $45.97

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.97.

HTHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $39.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.16. H World Group has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $45.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of H World Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of H World Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 37,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of H World Group by 139.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 69,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 40,583 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H World Group by 44.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 57,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of H World Group by 151.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 31,633 shares in the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

