Brokerages Set Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) PT at $30.11

Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.11.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $81.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Nkarta from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 23,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $304,589.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,995.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nkarta news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $79,699.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,098.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 23,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $304,589.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,995.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,344 shares of company stock valued at $396,093 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nkarta by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,296,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,222,000 after purchasing an additional 936,861 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Nkarta by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 20,381 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nkarta by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 662,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 312,872 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Nkarta by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 226,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nkarta by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,359,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,885,000 after purchasing an additional 25,917 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ NKTX opened at $8.59 on Monday. Nkarta has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $419.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

