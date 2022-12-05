Brokerages Set Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Target Price at GBX 601.40

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 601.40 ($7.19).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Redrow to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 510 ($6.10) to GBX 466 ($5.57) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 477 ($5.71) target price on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 499 ($5.97) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Barbara Richmond sold 6,100 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 501 ($5.99), for a total value of £30,561 ($36,560.59). In related news, insider Barbara Richmond sold 6,100 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 501 ($5.99), for a total value of £30,561 ($36,560.59). Also, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 423 ($5.06) per share, with a total value of £48,645 ($58,194.76).

Redrow Trading Up 0.6 %

Redrow Increases Dividend

RDW opened at GBX 470.60 ($5.63) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 429.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 488.74. Redrow has a 1-year low of GBX 367.40 ($4.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 717.80 ($8.59). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 805.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.26) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Redrow’s previous dividend of $10.00. Redrow’s payout ratio is presently 49.14%.

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

