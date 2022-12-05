Brokerages Set Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) PT at $98.20

Shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SVNLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 101 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 101 to SEK 104 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Baader Bank upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVNLY opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average of $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $5.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SVNLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

