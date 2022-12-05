Brokerages Set Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Target Price at $12.50

Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRM shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vroom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vroom from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vroom

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRM. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vroom by 66.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 21,154 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Vroom by 622.0% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 95,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 82,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vroom by 22.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,424 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the first quarter worth approximately $961,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the first quarter worth approximately $3,776,000. 37.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vroom Stock Performance

Shares of VRM opened at $1.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $160.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.65. Vroom has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $13.98.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.27 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 22.68% and a negative return on equity of 67.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Vroom will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

