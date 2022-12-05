Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Purchased by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 722,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,170 shares during the period. Brown & Brown accounts for 2.5% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.26% of Brown & Brown worth $42,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,448,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,405,544,000 after buying an additional 98,905 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 18,539,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,845,000 after buying an additional 263,444 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,579,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,864,000 after buying an additional 725,167 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,175,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,285,000 after acquiring an additional 120,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,207,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,262,000 after acquiring an additional 213,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.11. The company had a trading volume of 8,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,347. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $927.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.81%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BRO. StockNews.com cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.88.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

