BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Increased to C$137.00 by Analysts at CIBC

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$132.00 to C$137.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DOO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on BRP from C$136.00 to C$130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$136.50.

Shares of DOO opened at C$105.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$90.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$90.50. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$73.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$113.84. The firm has a market cap of C$8.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28,052.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.08.

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported C$2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.21 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that BRP will post 12.3599997 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

