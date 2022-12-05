Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Short Interest Update

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the October 31st total of 4,090,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 671,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.38.

Shares of BC stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.05. The company had a trading volume of 415,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,373. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.43 and its 200 day moving average is $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $103.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

