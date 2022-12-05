Bulldog Investors LLP Grows Stock Holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH)

Bulldog Investors LLP grew its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,805 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP owned 0.98% of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CXH. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at $64,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at $87,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 2,456.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth $231,000. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust alerts:

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CXH opened at $7.28 on Monday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $10.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.39.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Increases Dividend

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.