Bulldog Investors LLP Has $600,000 Stock Holdings in ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB)

Bulldog Investors LLP lessened its holdings in ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP owned approximately 0.14% of ScION Tech Growth II worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter worth about $19,161,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its stake in ScION Tech Growth II by 2.1% during the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,837,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,008,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in ScION Tech Growth II by 5.2% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,396,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,688,000 after buying an additional 68,534 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in ScION Tech Growth II by 4.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,289,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,636,000 after buying an additional 59,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in ScION Tech Growth II by 24.4% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 899,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,814,000 after buying an additional 176,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

ScION Tech Growth II Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ScION Tech Growth II stock opened at $10.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of -0.01. ScION Tech Growth II has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89.

ScION Tech Growth II Company Profile

ScION Tech Growth II ( NASDAQ:SCOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter.

ScION Tech Growth II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, and broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

