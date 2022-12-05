Bulldog Investors LLP Makes New $253,000 Investment in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPU)

Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PWUPU. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in PowerUp Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in PowerUp Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in PowerUp Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in PowerUp Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000.

PowerUp Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ PWUPU opened at $10.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12. PowerUp Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $11.22.

PowerUp Acquisition Company Profile

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.

