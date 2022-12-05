Bulldog Investors LLP Sells 14,158 Shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:LFACU)

Bulldog Investors LLP lowered its stake in shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:LFACU – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,158 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFACU. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,890,000.

Get LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

LFACU opened at $10.20 on Monday. LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $10.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07.

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II Profile

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on a business in the financial services, technology, digital asset, or consumer products sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:LFACU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.