CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Short Interest Down 15.3% in November

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,600 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the October 31st total of 378,600 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 131,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $83,055.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,961.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CACI International news, Director Lisa S. Disbrow sold 135 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $42,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 414 shares in the company, valued at $129,582. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $83,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,961.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 723 shares of company stock worth $212,811. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Get CACI International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CACI International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in CACI International by 5.5% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in CACI International by 56.8% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CACI International by 5.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in CACI International by 14.7% in the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CACI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CACI International Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on CACI. Raymond James lifted their target price on CACI International from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CACI International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CACI International from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.29.

Shares of CACI International stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $315.57. The company had a trading volume of 87,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,114. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $285.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $238.29 and a fifty-two week high of $319.33.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 5.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 17.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About CACI International

(Get Rating)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.