Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Short Interest Up 12.7% in November

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the October 31st total of 211,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHW traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $6.47. 101,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,522. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average is $6.72.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 344,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 10.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 216,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 20,564 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the third quarter worth $674,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 8.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 874,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 66,298 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

