Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Receives C$10.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.50.

CFW has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Calfrac Well Services Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of CFW stock opened at C$6.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.62. Calfrac Well Services has a 12-month low of C$4.05 and a 12-month high of C$7.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$321.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16.

Insider Activity

About Calfrac Well Services

In other news, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 5,000 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.51, for a total value of C$27,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$213,700.01. In other news, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 5,000 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.51, for a total value of C$27,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$213,700.01. Also, insider Sime Armoyan sold 808,296 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.26, for a total transaction of C$5,865,642.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,708,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$77,707,265.76. Insiders sold a total of 1,631,492 shares of company stock valued at $10,327,870 in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.