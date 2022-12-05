Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Receives C$10.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.50.
CFW has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Calfrac Well Services Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of CFW stock opened at C$6.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.62. Calfrac Well Services has a 12-month low of C$4.05 and a 12-month high of C$7.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$321.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16.
Insider Activity
About Calfrac Well Services
Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.
