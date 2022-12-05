Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Up 4.1%

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.74 and last traded at $18.74. 5 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 12,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.96.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (CALT)
