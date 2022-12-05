Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Up 4.1%

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.74 and last traded at $18.74. 5 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 12,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALT. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the third quarter worth $50,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the first quarter worth $221,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

