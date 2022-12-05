Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Holdings Lifted by Zimmer Partners LP

Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 191.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNI opened at $127.83 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.28.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.55%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.43.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

