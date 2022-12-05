Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stake Boosted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 532.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,949,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640,832 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for 0.1% of Millennium Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $219,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 41.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,804,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,667 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,831,000 after buying an additional 554,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 19.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,423,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,934,812,000 after buying an additional 2,376,082 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,655,948,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 25.9% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 11,822,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,329,720,000 after buying an additional 2,434,495 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNI opened at $127.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.28. The firm has a market cap of $86.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $137.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. Barclays raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.43.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

