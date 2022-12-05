Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,059,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 632,337 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $56,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNQ. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,641.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNQ. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 1.5 %

CNQ opened at $60.88 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $37.40 and a one year high of $70.60. The company has a market cap of $67.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.09.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.28. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.6237 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 28.45%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading

