Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Lowered to C$84.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from C$86.00 to C$84.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. CSFB set a C$93.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$80.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$85.63.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$80.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$89.33 billion and a PE ratio of 7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$48.42 and a one year high of C$88.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$77.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$73.84.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.59, for a total transaction of C$372,937.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,654,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$123,401,886.08. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.47, for a total transaction of C$148,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,063,580.54. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.59, for a total value of C$372,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,654,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$123,401,886.08. Insiders have sold a total of 246,950 shares of company stock valued at $19,643,621 over the last quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

