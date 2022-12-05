Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) PT Lowered to C$33.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CBWBF. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

OTCMKTS:CBWBF traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.61. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $32.48.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

