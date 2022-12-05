Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Lowered to C$28.00 at Barclays

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Barclays to C$28.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.32% from the stock’s current price.

CWB has been the subject of a number of other reports. CSFB decreased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Canadian Western Bank to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.25.

TSE:CWB remained flat at C$24.28 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,182. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$21.21 and a 1 year high of C$41.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Stephen Howard Edward Murphy acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$22.46 per share, with a total value of C$112,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,010,834.76.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

