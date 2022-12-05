Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$29.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$34.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CWB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank to C$26.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.92.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

CWB stock traded down C$0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching C$24.02. 384,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,592. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$21.21 and a 12 month high of C$41.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Howard Edward Murphy acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$22.46 per share, with a total value of C$112,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,010,834.76.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

