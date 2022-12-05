Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,883,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299,913 shares during the quarter. Tenet Healthcare comprises about 7.8% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.75% of Tenet Healthcare worth $99,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 54,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi acquired 11,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.07 per share, with a total value of $473,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,815 shares in the company, valued at $16,918,542.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 2.3 %

THC traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.23. 2,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,314. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $92.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THC. Stephens decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Tenet Healthcare to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.38.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

