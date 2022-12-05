Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Sells 816,467 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 345,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816,467 shares during the quarter. Encompass Health comprises 1.5% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Encompass Health worth $19,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1,524.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

In other Encompass Health news, Director Greg D. Carmichael bought 1,830 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,546 shares in the company, valued at $576,549.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Encompass Health stock traded down $0.76 on Monday, reaching $57.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,022. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.08. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

