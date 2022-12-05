Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,700 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the October 31st total of 219,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 93,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capstone Green Energy in a research report on Sunday, September 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Capstone Green Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGRN. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in Capstone Green Energy by 46.3% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 321,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 101,740 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Capstone Green Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Capstone Green Energy by 10.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 53,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Capstone Green Energy by 76.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 36,879 shares in the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capstone Green Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Capstone Green Energy stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.74. The stock had a trading volume of 503 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,637. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.73. Capstone Green Energy has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $4.84.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.20 million. Capstone Green Energy had a negative return on equity of 281.25% and a negative net margin of 25.08%. On average, analysts predict that Capstone Green Energy will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capstone Green Energy

(Get Rating)

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation and distribution networks applications worldwide. It offers microturbines, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration combined heat and power (CHP), integrated CHP, and combined cooling, heat, and power, as well as renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Green Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Green Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.