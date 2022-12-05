Captrust Financial Advisors Takes Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PMT. CWM LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 78.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 32.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 119.9% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 181.1% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PMT stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,753. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.30. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $18.67.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -127.89%.

In other news, CEO David Spector purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $274,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,589.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jonestrading cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Featured Stories

