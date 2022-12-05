Cardano Price Reaches $0.32 on Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 5th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion and $191.10 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001882 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,268.27 or 0.07419269 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00036457 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00080930 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00060383 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001408 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00025912 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000284 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,212,260,957 coins and its circulating supply is 34,455,351,867 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

